3-8-21 SCORES: West Canada Valley girls basketball tops Dolgeville in season opener

3-12-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: Dolgeville defeats Central Valley Academy; Poland girls basketball dominates
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 12, 2021.
Local hoops teams getting their long- awaited seasons going here tonight.
One of those games brings us out to newport.
West canada valley high school - the indians hosting dolgeville on the girls side of things.
--- first quarter - west canada trails by three.
Inside lydia reimer- to the right and to the rack.
Strong drive for the senior to get her girls within one.
--- at the other end just over a minute later - great hustle play by dolgeville's alyson congdon - keeps it alive and then off the miss gets the rebound and puts it in.
The junior doing some work there.
--- then the indians start to get hot.
Olivia morreale - with the steal - she's gonna take it the length of the floor and go fearless to the bucket.
Gets the hoop and the harm.
And-one morreale - who had 12 points in this one.
--- morreale also had six assists.
Here's one of them as she finds maggie burdick in the corner who drains the three.
15 points for burdick tonight.
West canada went on a 12-0 run to go up nine.
--- the blue devils - looking for some momentum in the second.
Kerisa van olst with the pass ahead to phoenix longway - who had to go a short way for this one to bank it in.
--- then van olst herself - with the eurostep and the finish and dolgeville has something brewing here.
They had an 8-0 run of their own to pull within one.
--- they put the pressure on down three here hoping for the turnover but the indians stretch the floor.
Morreale great home run feed to reimer for the easy lay-in.
15 as well for reimer.... (((score))) ...west canada valley would take control from there on out - as they end up cruising to a 73-36 opening night win.
Out in holland patent - the golden knights girls host clinton in a battle of two teams right in the thick of their schedules.
--- late third quarter - h-p up 11 and adding to it.
Terralyn mclaughlin beautiful dish to hanna corrigan in stride for two.
Corrigan had 11 for the knights who are up 13.
--- in the fourth - corrigan returns the favor.
Off the rebound - hanna goes back door to mclaughlin on a pretty feed.
Two of terra's team-high 12.
--- on the other side of things - gianna trunfio not letting the warriors go quietly.
The block on one end - goes coast-to-coast and finishes on the other.
Clinton was trailing by 12 at this point.
--- trying to keep a comfortable lead - right back down the floor - give-and-go.
Alivia alexander hits mclaughlin who launches for three - and nails it.
H-p up 14.
--- but here come the warriors - trunfio - hard drive - she's knocked off balance but still able to get it to fall for the and-one opportunity.
--- and she was everywhere folks - another takeaway on the defensive end - then on the break finds ella morse back door.
Clinton went on a bit of a run to make things interesting... (((score))) ...but just ran out of time as holland patent is able to hang on for a 45-37 victory.
(((scores))) other scores tonight - cooperstown tops richfield springs 56-28.
Lindsey trosset - 15 points, gabby woeppel 12 points, 11 rebounds.
--- westmoreland 77-43 over new york milles.
Madalynne enos with 24 points.
(((change))) boys side - holland patent ten point win over clinton 77-67 - michael benedetto 19 points - adam jones 18.
--- cooperstown 62-43 over richfield springs.
John kennedy a monster night - 32 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks for the hawkeyes!
(((change))) waterville with its first win of the season - 72-49 against oriskany.
Tyson maxam lead the charge with 27.
((change)) on the ice - r-f-a tops new hartford on the boys side 3-2.
Three different goal scorers for the black knights - isaiah nebush 36 saves in goal.
--- clinton girls extend its winning streak to 17 straight dating back to last year.
3-2 over skaneateles.
Mia lopata had her 40th career goal - casey clausen a solid 23 saves for the warriors.
As chelsea told you yesterday - the colgate women's ice hockey team is
