3-8-21 SCORES: West Canada Valley girls basketball tops Dolgeville in season opener

Local hoops teams getting their long- awaited seasons going here tonight.

One of those games brings us out to newport.

West canada valley high school - the indians hosting dolgeville on the girls side of things.

--- first quarter - west canada trails by three.

Inside lydia reimer- to the right and to the rack.

Strong drive for the senior to get her girls within one.

--- at the other end just over a minute later - great hustle play by dolgeville's alyson congdon - keeps it alive and then off the miss gets the rebound and puts it in.

The junior doing some work there.

--- then the indians start to get hot.

Olivia morreale - with the steal - she's gonna take it the length of the floor and go fearless to the bucket.

Gets the hoop and the harm.

And-one morreale - who had 12 points in this one.

--- morreale also had six assists.

Here's one of them as she finds maggie burdick in the corner who drains the three.

15 points for burdick tonight.

West canada went on a 12-0 run to go up nine.

--- the blue devils - looking for some momentum in the second.

Kerisa van olst with the pass ahead to phoenix longway - who had to go a short way for this one to bank it in.

--- then van olst herself - with the eurostep and the finish and dolgeville has something brewing here.

They had an 8-0 run of their own to pull within one.

--- they put the pressure on down three here hoping for the turnover but the indians stretch the floor.

Morreale great home run feed to reimer for the easy lay-in.

15 as well for reimer.... (((score))) ...west canada valley would take control from there on out - as they end up cruising to a 73-36 opening night win.

Out in holland patent - the golden knights girls host clinton in a battle of two teams right in the thick of their schedules.

--- late third quarter - h-p up 11 and adding to it.

Terralyn mclaughlin beautiful dish to hanna corrigan in stride for two.

Corrigan had 11 for the knights who are up 13.

--- in the fourth - corrigan returns the favor.

Off the rebound - hanna goes back door to mclaughlin on a pretty feed.

Two of terra's team-high 12.

--- on the other side of things - gianna trunfio not letting the warriors go quietly.

The block on one end - goes coast-to-coast and finishes on the other.

Clinton was trailing by 12 at this point.

--- trying to keep a comfortable lead - right back down the floor - give-and-go.

Alivia alexander hits mclaughlin who launches for three - and nails it.

H-p up 14.

--- but here come the warriors - trunfio - hard drive - she's knocked off balance but still able to get it to fall for the and-one opportunity.

--- and she was everywhere folks - another takeaway on the defensive end - then on the break finds ella morse back door.

Clinton went on a bit of a run to make things interesting... (((score))) ...but just ran out of time as holland patent is able to hang on for a 45-37 victory.

(((scores))) other scores tonight - cooperstown tops richfield springs 56-28.

Lindsey trosset - 15 points, gabby woeppel 12 points, 11 rebounds.

--- westmoreland 77-43 over new york milles.

Madalynne enos with 24 points.

(((change))) boys side - holland patent ten point win over clinton 77-67 - michael benedetto 19 points - adam jones 18.

--- cooperstown 62-43 over richfield springs.

John kennedy a monster night - 32 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks for the hawkeyes!

(((change))) waterville with its first win of the season - 72-49 against oriskany.

Tyson maxam lead the charge with 27.

((change)) on the ice - r-f-a tops new hartford on the boys side 3-2.

Three different goal scorers for the black knights - isaiah nebush 36 saves in goal.

--- clinton girls extend its winning streak to 17 straight dating back to last year.

3-2 over skaneateles.

Mia lopata had her 40th career goal - casey clausen a solid 23 saves for the warriors.

As chelsea told you yesterday - the colgate women's ice hockey team is