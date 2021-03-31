Orca delights tourists in Antarctica by swimming directly underneath their raft

An orca delighted tourists off Cecilia Island, Antarctica, by swimming directly underneath their raft.

Recorded by Aven King in November 2019, the footage shows the killer whale approaches the boat and dives directly under it.

King said: "We were watching a pod of orcas hunting penguins from a distance on our zodiacs with the engines off.

One lone orca became curious, split off from the group, and came over to check us out.

It was quite surprising and one of the best experiences of my life."