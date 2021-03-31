Large crowds ignoring COVID-19 restrictions in Madrid, Spain, on Friday 26th March. (@JuanmaSamusenko//Newsflash)

This is the viral moment hordes of partygoers flood the streets of Madrid, drinking and dancing in tightly packed groups and ignoring COVID-19 restrictions.The footage was recorded on Espoz and Mina streets in the centre of Madrid on Friday (March 26) and shared on Twitter by netizen ‘JuanmaSamusenko’ where it has been viewed 3.6 million times.(@JuanmaSamusenko//Newsflash)