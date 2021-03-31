Kerala polls: Meet Aritha Babu, youngest Congress candidate

While announcing the names of Congress candidates who will be contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly Election, the party introduced its youngest candidate, Aritha Babu (26) from Kayamkulam constituency.

"From the entire constituency, first the improvement of Taluka would be checked as I had promised to Kayamkulam people.

For the past 15 years the representatives of legislative assembly are not willing to take our Taluka.

It's an opportunity for me from Congress party.

At the age of 21 as District Panchayat member and at 26 as legislative assembly candidate," said Aritha.

"The employment rate is lower in Kerala.

People are not interested in politics they are interested in Public service commission but the government is not providing proper notifications related to prelims exam and even seats are going vacant," she added.