President Joe Biden's dog involved in another biting incident

President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major was involved in another biting incident.
The dog reportedly bit an employee with The National Park Service.
President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major was involved in another biting incident.
The dog reportedly bit an employee with The National Park Service.
THEM TO PARTICIPATE IN EVENTS.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’SRESCUE DOG "MAJOR" WAS INVOLVEDIN ANOTHER BITING INCIDENT.THE DOG REPORTEDLY BIT ANEMPLOYEE WITH "THE NATIONAL PARKSERVICE".THE PERSON HAD TO BETREATED BY "THE WHITE HOUSEMEDICAL UNIT".MAJOR IS A 3-YEAR-OLDGERMAN SHEPHERD THE BIDENSADOPTED IN 2018.THIS IS SECOND BITING
President Biden's three-year-old rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident at the White House - his second this..
The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon.