Taoiseach defends changes to vaccine priority list

Taoiseach Micheal Martin defends a move to overhaul the vaccine priority list, saying the most vulnerable in society will get their jab as “fast as possible”.Once those most at risk have been vaccinated, the priority list will be abandoned and will instead proceed based on age.

This means that key workers in essential jobs and the education sector who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to the virus will lose vaccine prioritisation.