Kids Who Care: Whitko opens Indiana's first SODA chapter

Chloe hathaway, brooke shrayder, and alyson tucker are founders of indiana's first high school chapter of student organ donation advocates.

The three are now using this after school project to help hundreds in our area.fox 55's drew frey tells us how these students are saving lives one organ at a time.

3 for these three whitco careers academy students, soda isn't just a fizzy drink.

It's an organ donation group that could save lives.chloe hathaway, brooke schoeder and alyson tucker founded indiana's first high school chapter of student organ donation advocates.ch: we wanted to get more involved in the community too and help out the community, because organ donation is not very heard of.

I didn't really know much about it until this, and so with soda, we're able to educate ourselves and our community.their instructor tammy walter used to work at lutheran hospital.

She knows the importance of organ donations and was impressed to see her students take up the cause.tw: they were all in.

They wanted to see what they could do to help spread the awareness.standup: since forming their chapter in september, the students have helped over 30 people register to be donors.

They say that each individual donor could potentially help save dozens of lives.at: it's like a gift of life.

You can just keep giving the gift of life.the wca chapter focuses on helping people share that gift by registering to donate healthy organs after they die.tw: i'm very inspired by it, and my students are excited about it.

They would like to go out and work with other schools to help bring the chapters into other high schools.and hathaway hopes upcoming events like the blood drive they have planned for may, can help expand their reach.ch: our school is the main focus right now, because it's easier for us to deal with because we're with them every day, but the blood drive, we're trying to get more involved with the community, because we need to reach more than just our school.families are in charge of making donor decisions for minors, but the whitco students say they hope to start that conversation.

In larwill, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

The students have several events planned for the next several weeks in honor of april being national donor month.

