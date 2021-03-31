Police in southern India crack several robberies and seize goods worth $20,000

Police in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, cracked several robberies and seized goods worth over USD $20,000.
CCTV footage shows two criminals lifting a temple's property off the premises.
Police in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, cracked several robberies and seized goods worth over USD $20,000.
CCTV footage shows two criminals lifting a temple's property off the premises.
Police in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, cracked several robberies and seized goods worth over USD $20,000.
CCTV footage shows two criminals lifting a temple's property off the premises.
Police in Kurnool managed to apprehend the criminals along with a motorcycle, jewellery, ornaments and a cellphone worth around $23,700.