Police in southern India crack several robberies and seize goods worth $20,000

CCTV footage shows two criminals lifting a temple's property off the premises.

Police in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, cracked several robberies and seized goods worth over USD $20,000.

Police in Kurnool managed to apprehend the criminals along with a motorcycle, jewellery, ornaments and a cellphone worth around $23,700.