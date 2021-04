Video shows London looking like a landfill after lockdown eases

Primrose Hill was left looking like a landfill after Covid rules were relaxed and allowed people to gather.

Primrose Hill in Regent's Park London was covered in litter this morning (March 31) - leaving one dog walker disgusted.

The 49-year-old, who lives in north London, said: ''I get it we've all been banged up indoors and the sun was shining.*This video was filmed 31st March 2021.