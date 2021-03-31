Britney Spears 'Cried for Two Weeks' After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary

The 'New York Times' documentary, which aired in February, shed light on Spears' conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie.

It sparked both outrage and support among fans and celebrities alike.

On March 30, Spears took to Instagram to respond to the film.

I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

Recently, Spears requested that her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, be appointed permanently.