Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup Announced

Bonnaroo 2021 , Lineup Announced.

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is set to take place from Sept.

2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The full lineup was announced on March 31.

.

Some of the performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Tame Impala.

Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, .

Run the Jewels, Deftones, Lil Baby and more.

Tickets are on sale now