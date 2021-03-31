Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WTHI) - Inmates in the Vigo County Jail received COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Sheriff john plasse says about 100 of the nearly 290 inmates at the jail requested vaccines.

They received the one dose johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine.

We weren't able to get video of the process due to health restrictions.

But..

Sheriff plasse says this is a big step in the on-going coronavirus response.

The numbers are obviously low here that we are getting from inmates--people being booked in.

I think the more we have vaccinated, the better off we are going to be to combat it."

Those who received the vaccine today will have a shot record.

This will go with them should they have to go to the department of corrections... or when they leave