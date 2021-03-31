Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.
(WTHI) - Inmates in the Vigo County Jail received COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.
Sheriff john plasse says about 100 of the nearly 290 inmates at the jail requested vaccines.
They received the one dose johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine.
We weren't able to get video of the process due to health restrictions.
But..
Sheriff plasse says this is a big step in the on-going coronavirus response.
The numbers are obviously low here that we are getting from inmates--people being booked in.
I think the more we have vaccinated, the better off we are going to be to combat it."
Those who received the vaccine today will have a shot record.
This will go with them should they have to go to the department of corrections... or when they leave
March 30, 2021