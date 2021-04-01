Vardaman residents recall overnight storms

School complex are cleaning up after the storm left the area littered with debris.

Wtva's brianna bynum is live from vardaman elementary school where the school and nearby homes were not spared the wrath of mother nature.

Tree limbs and pieces of the school building are scattered all around me - and the scene is similar at some homes just up the street.

I spoke with residents about the storm and what they thought as it passed over.

"i was scared but i didnt have time to be scared because i had to get my mama to the hall to be safe."

Skylar armstrong said she woke up around midnight on wednesday with very little time to get to safety.

"i knew it was close, but i didnt know it was that close."

Armstrong said she heard a whirling noise and rushed to the hallway with her mother.

Tasha ezell lives a block away from armstrong.

"when i laid down we heard the sirens and we got up and it was telling us that the tornado had touched vardaman."

Ezell's home suffered minor damage.

She said shes thankful this tree fell away from her home or else the damage would've been worse.

"i just know it was scary and i am thanking god we are still alive."

Ezell said she spent the night at the fire station and was able to return to her home later today.

