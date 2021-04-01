The Prince of Egypt Film Clip - When You Believe

The Prince of Egypt Film Clip - When You Believe - Miriam (Sandra Bullock) and Tzipporah (Michelle Pfeiffer) sing after the Israelites are set free.

Plot synopsis: In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a Jewish slave, embarks on a quest to free his people from bondage.

When his plea is denied by his brother Rameses (Ralph Fiennes), the new pharaoh, a series of horrific plagues strike Egypt.

Moses finally leads the Israelites to freedom by parting the Red Sea and drowning the Egyptian army.

God then gives Moses the Ten Commandments, a list of rules for his people to live by.

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Val Kilmer