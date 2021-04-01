Smugglers drop two children over US border wall

Video released on Wednesday by federal authorities shows two Ecuadoran infant children being abandoned by smugglers after they were dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the US-Mexico border.A three-year-old girl and her five-year-old sister were unhurt but officials with the US Border Patrol called the incident appalling.It comes as the Biden administration struggles with finding space to house the several hundred children and teenagers who are crossing the border daily.