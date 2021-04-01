The new SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID FR Design in Merlot Red

SEAT is driving forward with its plans to electrify its vehicles and add even greater levels of efficiency.

The process has already started, and now the brand is adding a second plug-in hybrid model to the range with the introduction of its first electrified SUV, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID.

The SEAT Tarraco is already an attractive proposition in the segment, and the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain option will help the large SUV build on its position in the market.

It brings a more balanced approach between dynamism and efficiency.