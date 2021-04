Big news: PPF, small savings interest rate cut reversed | Oneindia News

After the highly unpopular descision of slashing interest rates on small savings schemes on 31st march, a day after, the fin min announced that the order is withdrawn.

Union Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman said that the order was issued by oversight.

#PPFinterestRate #NirmalaSitharaman #InterestRateCut