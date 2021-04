Rajinikanth to receive Dadasaheb Phalke | Thalaiva honoured | Oneindia News

Superstar Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019, the Centre has announced.

The Dadasaheb Phalke is India's highest honour in cinema.

