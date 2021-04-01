Officers Pruitte and Blackburn managed to get everyone out of the home to safety, including Emma, the family dog in rescue opera

This is the moment Tennessee cops save a little dog called Emma and assist her stricken family after their home was flooded by severe storms that have killed four people.The torrential rains that battered the city of Nashville in the US state of Tennessee in recent days resulted in creeks and rivers breaking their banks and leaving at least four residents dead.(Lebanon Police Department/Newsflash)