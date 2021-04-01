Catholic Charities helps non-English speakers register for COVID-19 vaccine

Nyein Chan got his first COVID-19 vaccine dose last week.

Right now -- the nonprofit 'catholic charities' is reaching out to former refugees living in fort wayne.

..making sure each one has equal access to covid 19 vaccines..fox 55's drew frey reports how this work is important to those non-english speakers.

3 nyein chan got his first covid19 vaccine dose last week but as the resettlement director for catholic charities, he knows that signing up for a vaccination appointment isn't as easy for non-english-speakers in fort wayne.so catholic charities is offering to help, with a translators who speak a combined 15 languages.nc: "we want everybody get vaccinated.

We're not pushing people.

We're just giving that education process, registration process, education about the vaccination, education about the virus.

That's our role here today."standup: chan says catholic charities can help hundreds of people register to get vaccinated regardless of how well they speak english.

They can also attend vaccine appointments as well.nc: "catholic charities cares about community.

The people living here, even though they speak no english, limited english-speaking, they are members to the community."

Fatim salim left malaysia five years ago and doesn't speak much english.ct : "she really needs the covid vaccine."

Catholic charities helped her register this morning.ct: "she is very happy that she's getting the resources to get assistance from the catholic charities."and chan is encouraged to see so many people eager to register.nc: "to get vaccination, it's not only helping you.

You're helping the community as well.

This is a community issue, the whole country issue and a global issue."tag: catholic charities visited two neighborhoods today, and they plan to be at the oak river apartments tomorrow morning.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Anyone age 16 or older who needs assistance should bring proof of age to oak river apartments tomorrow between ten a-m