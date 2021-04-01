Global Chit-Chat: Is China's bonhomie with Russia & Iran a response to west?| Oneindia News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guilin city in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China.

The two sides discussed the Iran nuclear deal, urging Washington to unconditionally return and Tehran to resume compliance.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Tehran to sign a 25-year partnership deal between China and Iran.

The deal, according to a leaked draft, outlines plans for economic, political and security cooperation between the two countries, which are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties.

What is the significance of these developments with respect to China.

Tune in to our special show Global Chit-Chat to understand what it means.