Nearly half of Americans say they don't have the same level of confidence as they did prior to COVID-19

Two in five Americans say that they've passed a mirror and not recognized their reflection at least once since the pandemic began, according to a new survey. A national survey of 2,000 American consumers examined the evolution of respondents' relationships with their bodies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Over half (51%) of those surveyed revealed the pandemic has negatively affected how they feel about their body and 42% confessed to not feeling "at home" in their bodies anymore. About one in two (49%) say they don't have the same level of confidence as they did prior to COVID-19. The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Massage Envy further assessed consumer confidence and found that there are a few things that respondents said they would need in order to regain the level of confidence they had before the pandemic. For 52%, a vacation would help regain their confidence.

A haircut (33%), a night out (37%) and a massage (37%) all topped the list as well. For some, confidence involves more than just the physical, with three in ten (31%) of the consumers surveyed saying they would like to start mental health therapy. But the pandemic has taken more out of us than our confidence.

According to the results, 47% of those polled say their body has been aching in brand new and different ways since last March. After everyone's daily routine was upended last year, the new daily ritual has started to take its toll.

Nearly three in five (58%) said their daily routine since the start of the pandemic is inflicting major wear and tear on their bodies. One in two (50%) admitted to feeling physically drained on a daily basis from the general stress of the pandemic alone, while 46% blamed the general "sameness" of the passing days for feeling drained. Almost two in five (39%) feel physically drained without in-person interactions and nearly a third (32%) feel tired from practicing safety precautions while out and about. These daily stressors have had an intense physical impact on those respondents who have experienced chronic pain before the pandemic began (45%). Of those who've experienced it before, close to two in three (66%) revealed their pain has increased since the pandemic's start. Meanwhile, of those polled who have never experienced chronic pain before (55%), one in four (30%) respondents said the stress from the pandemic has made them afflicted with chronic pain for the first time in their lives. Many of the respondents (40%) feel they're going to need professional help to get their body feeling like its pre-pandemic self. "This pandemic has inflicted a mental and physical toll on many of us," said Beth Stiller, Chief Executive Officer of Massage Envy. Respondents revealed they are hopeful to make some improvements when it comes to their physical well-being.Two in three (67%) want to improve their energy levels and 46% want to improve their flexibility. Forty-four percent of those polled want to improve the back pain they're experiencing while 43% plan to improve posture. "When we're stuck at home, staring at our computer screens all day, it's important that we're taking care of our bodies.

Incorporating self-care rituals into our everyday routines is key to boosting self-confidence," suggests Stiller.