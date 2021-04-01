Biden Administration Launches $500,000 Mask Innovation Contest

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a $500,000 contest to bolster involvement in the United States’ ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Inventors are being encouraged to submit designs for effective everyday face masks.

The contest is looking for designs that are both “effective and comfortable” in order to encourage more people to wear masks.

We know that properly and consistently worn face masks help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections, but many people are reluctant to wear them for a variety of reasons, Nikki Bratcher-Bowman, HHS acting Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, via Complex.

The contest is in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

It will be carried out in two phases: the first phase asks for designs that meet “specific criteria” and solve the “hurdles” of wearing a mask.

Up to 10 ideas will be selected to split a $100,000 prize.

Participants in phase two will be required to pitch prototypes that meet criteria on filtration, fit, comfort and large-scale manufacturing.

Up to five winners will be chosen to split that $400,000 prize.

The winners will also receive access to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority resources in order to finish their pitched prototypes