Farmers Work To Protect Crops Before Chill

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller spoke to a local orchard owner about how he's managing these temperatures during a busy growing season.

And that's a red flag for farmers in north alabama.

By may, isom's orchard should be filled with peaches, apples and corn...but these empty shelves could stay that way...if the cold weather continues.

Isom said he knows people at home may be worried about the produce they grow in their backyards.

He said a bed sheet or any type of covering will help protect your produce from freezing temperatures.

These peaches trees have a few more weeks before they grow produce fruit but strawberry season is right around the corner.

Wes isom, isom's orchard owner strawberries, many people are using ground covers.

It's very similar to the lining that is under your box spring.it's practically the same material, it's a thing gaged material that's air permable that will keep frosts off the plants.

Isom says temperatures forecasted for tonight will not damage strawberries.an d he still has hope that the peach trees will survive.

If temperatures drop below freezing, he will spray his 70-acre orchard with water, to help form a protective layer over the buds to help hold in heat.

Look live if less peaches are produced because of the freezing temperatures, isom said the price may be affected.

Isom said the market price here all depends on the market in south carolina.

If the peach trees there are not affected by the weather, prices here won't increase.

Reporting in athens olivia schueller waay 31 news.