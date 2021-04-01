Live Local: Biloxi City Hall

Lace up your shoes and take a stroll with News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf in today’s edition of Live Local, a series you can catch here on News 25 on Thursday.

- lace up your shoes and take a - stroll with news 25's lorraine- weiskopf in today's edition of- "live local," a series you ca catch here on news 25 on- thursdays.- today, we take you to another - stop on the biloxi walking- tour... and head towards biloxi- city hall.- - the grand marble city hall- on 140 lameuse street is almost- a picture perfect copy of - - - - it's past self yet it's had a - few job changes in its- employment- history.- "first it was a federal buildin which was a courthouse and post- office later on in the- 1960s the purposed changed and- it became city hall.- built in the early 1900s- construction took four- years.

There were multiple- delays because of the yellow- fever epidemic, hurricanes, - supply issues, and problems - with subcontractors.- some of the issues we still fac- today... like hurricanes.

And - yet..

After more than a century- - - - the building stands resilient - against whatever is thrown its- way.

"it has several layers, exterior layers that help - strengthen the building."

The outside - is marble that's imported from- europe then it has bricks, moto- and four by - - - - fours and everything that goes- into a normal building."

The layout is almost identical- to its past, what was once the- judge's chambers are now mayor- fofo's gillich's- office- "our courtroom is now the city council room so when people get- to come in they get to- - - see floors that are original- they see a lot of modeling that- is original, take them out- on the balcony there's no door- to go out of you have to go out- the window."

While the bustling post office- - - - is no more the building still - shares stories of its postage - past.

One will really peep your- interest.

- " peepholes we supposedly were put in place we were told, when- the postmaster- was here and he would have the- ability to sneak around in a- crawl space.

He would - look at the employees to make - sure they're not stealing - anything and they're doing thei- - - - work correctly.'- the peeping post masters are- gone but the marble giant - remains as as it's expected to- for many years to come.

In - biloxi, lorraine weiskopf, news- 25-