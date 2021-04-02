Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 2, 2021

Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Moments

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:42s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Moments
Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Moments

These mind-blowing moments shocked, amazed, and had people clamoring for more!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable scenes from this MonsterVerse heavyweight title bout!

These mind-blowing moments shocked, amazed, and had people clamoring for more!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable scenes from this MonsterVerse heavyweight title bout!

Our countdown includes Godzilla Destroys Apex Base, Mechagodzilla Lives, Godzilla & Kong vs.

Mechagodzilla, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Godzilla Went Beast Mode

Top 10 Times Godzilla Went Beast Mode

WatchMojo
Top 10 Times King Kong Went Beast Mode

Top 10 Times King Kong Went Beast Mode

WatchMojo
The 13 Most Insane Parts of ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’

The 13 Most Insane Parts of ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’

The Wrap

You might like