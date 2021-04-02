Above Suspicion Movie Trailer (2021)

Check out the latest movie trailer of Above Suspicion.

Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town.

When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing.

But as Susan and Putnam's relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

Directed by Phillip Noyce starring Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville, Sophie Lowe, Thora Birch, Karl Glusman, Brittany O'Grady, Kevin Dunn, Omar Benson Miller, Chris Mulkey, Joshua Mikel release date May 14, 2021 (in select theaters and on VOD); May 18, 2021 (on Blu-ray and DVD)Trailer (2021)