The Tender Trap Movie (1955) - Clip

The Tender Trap Movie (1955) Clip - Plot Synopsis: Charlie Reader is a successful theater agent.

He is also successful with young ladies.

One day he is visited by his old friend Joe, married with three children.

Joe falls in love with Charlie's girl Sylvia while Charlie spends his time with young actress Julie.

Director: Charles Walters Writers: Julius J.

Epstein, Max Shulman, Robert Paul Smith Stars: Frank Sinatra, Debbie Reynolds, David Wayne