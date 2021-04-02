South Mississippians, it’s almost time once more to grab your voter ID or other form of acceptable identification and make your way to the polls.
Local primaries coming up April 6th
Primary elections for - city leaders this coming- tuesday, april 6th.
- before showing up at the polls- next week, coast residents- should be aware of a few- differences between voting- in municipal elections... versu- the elections in- november.
- a couple of officials from coas- cities help explain.- - lashaundra mccarty, city of - gulfport public - information officer: "it's not just primaries.
It's an - opportunity for voters to pick- who - they actually want to make it t- the next step of the general- election.
So if they- don't vote, they don't have a - voice in that particular- decision.
And there are several- wards where there are - opponents."
As coast residents prepare to - hit the polls once- again, voters should keep a few- things in mind before - casting their ballots tuesday i- their respective- municipal elections.- the upcoming elections are bein- run by individual cities... - not the county.
Therefore where- citizens go to vote may - be different than it was in - november.
Lashaundra mccarty, - city of gulfport public - information officer: "well the procedures- are essentially the same becaus- we both get our regulations fro- the - state, but the location is- probably not."
Katarina luketich, pascagoula - public information officer: - "where you voted back in november may not- necessarily be where you're - going to vote on tuesday.
- so just make sure you check you- voter's registration card, make- - sure you look at your city- voting location."
While five coast cities have- uncontested mayoral races - and four others have candidates- from multiple parties, long - beach and ocean springs' new- mayors will be decided in the - primaries, with no opposition - from the democratic - party.- diamondhead is the only south - mississippi city that will have- no- contested primary elections.- katarina luketich, pascagoula - public information officer: - "well here in pascagoula we're in a unique- situation where every single on- of our races is going to- be decided in the primary - election.
So if you want to hav- your voice heard, now is- definitely the time to come out- and vote."
To ensure residents' health and- safety during the - voting process, coastal cities- including pascagoula and- gulfport are providing masks an- hand sanitizer at - precincts.- additionally, cities are- offering absentee voting.
- the last day to vote absentee i- most cities along the coast is- saturday.
- lashaundra mccarty, city of - gulfport public information - officer: "the primary is specifically for your party in- particular.
So if you are a - registered democrat, you want - the democrat ballot.
You need t- ask for that when you go in.
If- you're a republican,- you do likewise."
For more information about- - - - absentee voting deadlines and - where to vote this tuesday, - visit your city's - website, facebook page, or call- your city clerk's office.
- in south mississippi, grace - boyles, news 25.-