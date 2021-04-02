An Award for Rajinikanth: Political or larger messaging?

When legendary actor Rajnikant was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award, many on social media talked about its connection to the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

The veteran star whose appeal is across the country and who recently opted out of launching his political career due to health factors, has a strong and gigantic fanbase.

So, is this just a way to the hearts of Tamil voters or could there be a larger political messaging that the BJP government has been practising.

