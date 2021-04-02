Delaney Hogan was named the BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year on Thursday.
Dwenger grad Delaney Hogan named BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year
Credit: WFFTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
In college volleyball news...former bishop dwenger saint delaney hogan made her mark in her first season at xavier....hogan unanimously named the big east freshman of the year as voted on by the coaches...she led the musketeers in kills and blocks, while also leading the whole conference in hitting percentage...hogan was also named first team all- conference, and earned all- freshman