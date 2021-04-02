Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 2, 2021

Dwenger grad Delaney Hogan named BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year

Credit: WFFT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Dwenger grad Delaney Hogan named BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year
Dwenger grad Delaney Hogan named BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year

Delaney Hogan was named the BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year on Thursday.

In college volleyball news...former bishop dwenger saint delaney hogan made her mark in her first season at xavier....hogan unanimously named the big east freshman of the year as voted on by the coaches...she led the musketeers in kills and blocks, while also leading the whole conference in hitting percentage...hogan was also named first team all- conference, and earned all- freshman

You might like