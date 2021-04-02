Skip to main content
Alabama A&M Football to play five home games in fall

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Alabama A&M Football to play five home games in fall

The team did not play a single home game during the spring season but has five on the schedule for the fall.

Tomorrow same time, same place... and speaking of the bulldogs --a&amp;m announced its fall home football schedule today -- after not playing a single home game during the spring season the team is slated to play five this fall... those game will be against south carolina state -- jackson state then its florida a&amp;m before wrapping up with mississippi valley state and arkansas pine- bluff a&amp;m's director of athletics bryan hicks said in a statement "the schedule is loaded with competitive balance between new opponents and traditional rivalries that will be great fun for the bulldog faithful.

With all the challenges from this past year, we are ready for some football at louis crews stadium!"

The bulldogs have three games remaining on the spring schedule --

