Assam election: EVM in BJP leader's car leads to 'tnesion' | Oneindia News

Hours after second phase of polling in Assam, a video surfaced online of an electronic voting machine being found in the car of Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul.

Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan tweeted the video first writing that the “situation is tense in Patharkandi” following the incident.

