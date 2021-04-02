Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, alleges BJP's hand| Oneindia News

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that Delhi will not go into lockdown again.

Authorities in Maharashtra's Pune have ordered a 12-hour night curfew starting 6 pm tomorrow for a period of at least one week.

The Election Commission today ordered fresh voting in one polling station of Assam's Ratabari seat following a controversy over officials transporting an EVM in a BJP candidate's car yesterday.

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel red list, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

