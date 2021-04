Yasuke Season 1

Yasuke Season 1 Trailer HD- Plot Synopsis: A peaceful boatman once known as the Black Samurai is pulled back into conflict when he takes a little girl with mysterious powers under his wing.

Season 1 Coming April 29, 2021 on Netflix Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield ("Knives Out") voices Yasuke in this action fantasy from Lesean Thomas ("Cannon Busters").