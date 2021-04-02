Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

Three dead in fire at Kutupalong market in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

A fire erupted at Kutupalong market in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, early on Friday morning, April 2.

At least three people were killed and seven shops were damaged.

This is the second fire incident in the past 10 days.

The cause of the fire and the identities of the dead people are under investigation.

