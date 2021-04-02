Three dead in fire at Kutupalong market in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

At least three people were killed and seven shops were damaged.

A fire erupted at Kutupalong market in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, early on Friday morning, April 2.

This is the second fire incident in the past 10 days.

The cause of the fire and the identities of the dead people are under investigation.