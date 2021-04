Dia Mirza posts picture from Maldives vacation, craddles baby bump | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha.

After five years of marriage, they separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15.

