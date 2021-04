Athletic Bilbao's Two Copa Del Rey Finals in Two Weeks

Due to the pandemic, Athletic Bilbao's 2020 Copa del Rey final vs.

Basque rival Real Sociedad was postponed until April 3, 2021.

Athletic Bilbao reached the 2021 final, too, and it'll be held two weeks later, on April 17, creating some unique possibilities for the club in Spain's domestic cup competition.