8 a.m. COVID-19 update

THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE VACCINEROLLOUT IS PICKING UP STEAM INOUR AREA MORE PEOPLE WILL GETTHEIR DOSES THIS WEEKEND ANDPECULIAR IN A TWO-DAY MASSEFFECT A NATION CLINIC THATSTARTS TODAY KIM STEIN’S MATTEVANS IS LIVE THIS MORNING.OUTSIDE THE CLINIC AT RAYBACKHIGH SCHOOL AHEAD OF THE BIGEVENT.HEY, MATT.GOOD MORNING.HEY, ROB, THOSE VACCINATIONSBEGINNING RIGHT NOW AT EIGHTOCLOCK HERE AT RAYPECK HIGHSCHOOL.YOU CAN SEE BEHIND US.MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD HEREHELPING WITH THE LOGISTICS THECASS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTDOING THESE VACCINATIONS HEREAND THEY ARE ARE BEGINNING RIGHTNOW AT 8 AM ON THE NOSE.SO THE FIRST SHOTS ARE GOINGINTO ARMS AS WE SPEAK AT THISMAX MASS VACCINATION EVENT.THERE SHOULD BE 1100 SHOTSADMINISTERED TODAY ANOTHER 1100SHOTS ADMINISTERED TOMORROW THECASS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT,UTILIZING THIS AREA THE RAYPECKHIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOTS AS THESTUDENTS AND STAFF MEMBERS AREAWAY ON SPRING BREAK FOR THETIME BEING.THIS IS A DRIVE THROUGHVACCINATION CLINIC FROM 8AM TO 5PM BOTH TODAY AND TOMORROWPEOPLE.BE GETTING THEIR PFIZER FIRSTDOSE.IT’S FOR MISSOURIANS ELIGIBLEUNDER THE FIRST TWO PHASES OFTHE STATE’S VACCINATION PLANAPPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED HERE.NO WALK-UPS WILL BE ACCEPTED.YOU CAN GET SIGNED UP ONLINE ATCASSCOUNTY.COM OR IF YOU HAVEINTERNET ACCESS OR DON’T HAVEINTERNET ACCESS RATHER.YOU CAN CALL THE NUMBER ON YOURSCREEN RIGHT NOW.IT’S 816-380-8425 APPOINTMENTSARE FULL FOR TODAY’S VACCINATIONEVER THERE STILL ARE SOME SPOTSAVAILABLE FOR TOMORROW’S EVENT,BUT THOSE WILL LIKELY CLOSE DOWNRIGHT AROUND NOON.SO IF YOU’RE INTERESTED INGETTING VACCINATED HERETOMORROW, MAKE SURE YOU SIGN UPAS QUICKLY AS YOU POSSIBLY CANAGAIN SINCE THIS IS THE PFIZERFIRST DOSE THE FOLKS THAT GETVACCINATED.TODAY AND TOMORROW THEY WILLNEED TO RETURN DIRECT RAPE BACKHIGH SCHOOL IN THREE WEEKS FORTHAT BOOSTER SHOT.WE’RE LIVE IN PECULIAR THISMORNING MATT EVANS CAN’T ABC 9NEWS MATT.THANKS SO MUCH, AND WE’RE JUST AWEEK AWAY FROM EVERY ADULT INMISSOURI BECOMING ELIGIBLE TOGET THE VACCINES, MISSOURI.GOVERNOR.MIKE PARSONS IS ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO GET THEIR SHOTS WHENPHASE 3 OPENS NEXT FRIDAY APRIL9TH.HOWEVER, THE GOVERNOR SAYS HEDOES NOT SUPPORT THE IDEA OF AVACCINE PASSPORT OR ANY REQUIREDDOCUMENTATION PROVING YOU HAVEBEEN VACCINATED.DO I BELIEVE IN A VAST SEENPASSPORT?NO, WE WILL NEVER DO THATMANDATED TO BE ABLE TO DO THATIF THE PRIVATE SECTOR WANTS TODO THAT I’M FINE WITH THAT.WELL SEVERAL REPUBLICANLAWMAKERS IN MISSOURI SAY THEYWANT TO BAN VACCINE PASSPORTSBECAUSE THEY CLAIM THE CONCEPTAND FRINGES ON A RIGHT TOTRAVEL.AND IN KANSAS WE HAVE AN UPDATEON TEACHER VACCINATIONS INJOHNSON COUNTY THE COUNTYPARTNER WITH MERCY HOSPITAL TOGIVE SHOTS TO SCHOOL AND CHILDCARE WORKERS NOW THE CLINICSTARTED IN FEBRUARY AND ENDEDTHIS WEEK A MEDICAL DIRECTORATECHILDREN SAYS ABOUT 75% OFTEACHERS IN THE COUNTY CAMETHROUGH THESE CLINICS HEALTHCAREWORKERS WORKERS VACCINATEDAROUND 15,000 PEOPLE IN ALL.IT’S BEEN VERY REWARDING FOR USBECAUSE WE KNOW HOW HARD THESCHOOLS HAVE WORKED THIS YEAR TOREALLY KEEP THE KIDS IN SCHOOLTO GET THEM IN SCHOOL AND THENTO KEEP THEM IN SCHOOL.SO THEY THEY’VE DONE A LOT OFWORK TO MAKE THAT POSSIBLE.WELL JOHNSON COUNTY AND NOW GETS18 AND A HALF THOUSAND VACCINEDOSES A WEEK.THAT IS 2,500 MORE THAN JUST TWOWEEKS AGO.AND IF YOU WANT TO SIGN UP FORTHE VACCINE GO TO KMBC.COM WILLWORK TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND YOURBEST OPTIONS.JUST CLICK THAT HOW TO GET AVACCINE OPTION TO FIND HOW ANDWHERE TO SIGN UP.WE’LL WALK YOU THROUGH WHERE YOUCAN GO IN DIFFERENT COMMUNITIESAND DIFFERENT PHARMACIES ALONGWITH A LOOK AT WHO IS ELIGIBLE.AND SUNDAY, OF COURSE IS EASTEROUR SECOND.IN THIS PANDEMIC AND OUR SECONDGO-ROUND UNDER HEALTH AND SAFETYRESTRICTIONS KINGSTON IS MARTINAUGUSTINE HAS THE RECOMMEND ONHOW TO SAFELY WORSHIP ANDCELEBRATE MOST CHURCHES INKANSAS CITY THIS WEEKEND WILL BEHAVING AN EASTER SERVICE THAT’SBEING HELD OUTDOORS INCLUDINGSECOND PRESBYTERIAN HERE INBROOKSIDE.THE IDEA IS TO GATHER PEOPLETOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME INTWO YEARS FOR EASTER ANDGATHERED THEM TOGETHER SAFELYTHE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLWILL IT LIKES THE IDEA?GO TO THEIR WEBSITE DISCUSSINGSPIRITUAL SERVICES EASTERHOLIDAYS THINGS LIKE THAT AND ITSAYS OUTDOORS IS BETTER THANINDOORS AS LONG AND HERE’S THECAVEAT THE CDC THROWS IN YOU’REMAINTAINING YOUR SOCIAL DISTANCEFROM PEOPLE WHO ARE OUTSIDE OFYOUR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.SO EVEN AS SOME COVID-19RESTRICTIONS BEING LIFTED ACROSSKANSAS CITY AND ACROSS THECOUNTRY.THE CDC SAYS THE SAFEST WAY TOCELEBRATE EASTER SERVICES IS TODO SO ONLINE.IT’S THE ONE WAY TO ELIMINATEMOST IF NOT, ALL OF THE RISK OFCOMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19 IFA HOLIDAY MEAL IS A PART OF YOUROBSERVANCE OF HOUSTON, AND IKNOW THAT’S THE CASE FORTHOUSANDS UPON THOUSANDS OF YOU.THE CDC ALSO SAYS BEST WAY TO DOTHAT IS JUST GUEST LIST TO YOURMOST IMMEDIATE FAMILY AGAIN.STOPPING THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUSBEING SO IMPORTANT NOW THEEASTER SERVICE IS OUTDOORS HEREAT SECOND PRESBYTERIAN WILL BE11 O CLOCK IN THE MORNING ONSUNDAY.THERE WILL BE AN EARLIER SERVICETHAT WILL BE IN THE SANCTUARY.BUT ONLY A VERY FEW PEOPLE WILLBE ALLOWED TO ATTEND THAT THATWILL ALSO BE A VIRTUAL SERVICEBUT SPEAKING OF DOING THINGSOUTSIDE TO OBSERVE EASTER.HERE’S SOMETHING ELSE THATSECOND PRESBYTERIAN IS DOINGHERE TODAY ON GOOD FRIDAY ON THEGROUND TO THE CHURCH.YOU CAN OBSERVE THE STATIONS OFTHE CROSS.IT’S A SELF-GUIDED THING.THAT CHURCH SAYS ANYBODY’SWELCOME TO DO THAT.THEY JUST ASKED THE MAINTAINYOUR SOCIAL DISTANCE FROMEVERYONE ELSE.REPORTING FROM BROOKSIDE MARTINAUGUSTINE KMBC9 NEWS THANKS SOMUCH MARTIN.REMEMBER THE RULES FOR GATHERINGARE?DIFFERENT IF YOU’RE FULLYVACCINATED MEANING TWO WEEKSHAVE PASSED A SINCERE LAST DOSE.YOU CAN GATHER NORMALLY WITHOTHER FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE ORWITH ONE OTHER HOUSEHOLD OFUNVACCINATED PEOPLE AS LONG ASNOBODY IS AT H