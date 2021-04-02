UK woman got pregnant while already 3 weeks pregnant, how did it happen | Oneindia News

This might sound hard to digest, but it is actually a true story of a woman, who got pregnant while she was already three weeks pregnant, and delivered rare 'super twins'.

Her kids were born on the same day but conceived three weeks apart.Her doctor said that it is such a rare occurrence that the actual number of times it has happened is unknown.

This happens after eggs are released from the on two separate occasions.

Rebecca’s older twin measured three weeks older than the younger twin.

