Nike Wins Lawsuit Against Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

On March 29, New York-based art collective MSCHF released 666 pairs of the controversial modified Nike Air Max 97s in collaboration with Lil Nas X.

That same day, Nike filed a lawsuit claiming trademark infringement.

U.S. district Judge Eric Komitee has sided with Nike for the time being, .

Preventing the $1,018 shoes, which sold out almost instantly, from being shipped to customers.

Miley Cyrus was even seen wearing a pair before they went on sale.

MSCHF argues that the shoes are "individually numbered works of art.".

The judgement will stand until a more in-depth trial is conducted.

Lil Nas X attempted to find a loophole by giving away a pair of the shoes but later tweeted he was barred from doing so.