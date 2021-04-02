Nike Wins Lawsuit , Against Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' .
On March 29, New York-based art collective MSCHF released 666 pairs of the controversial modified Nike Air Max 97s in collaboration with Lil Nas X.
That same day, Nike filed a lawsuit claiming trademark infringement.
U.S. district Judge Eric Komitee has sided with Nike for the time being, .
Preventing the $1,018 shoes, which sold out almost instantly, from being shipped to customers.
Miley Cyrus was even seen wearing a pair before they went on sale.
MSCHF argues that the shoes are "individually numbered works of art.".
The judgement will stand until a more in-depth trial is conducted.
Lil Nas X attempted to find a loophole by giving away a pair of the shoes but later tweeted he was barred from doing so.