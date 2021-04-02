Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

Top 10 Movies That Went From Being Loved to Hated

In Hollywood, your luck can change in an instant.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that were initially adored — or at least largely liked — upon release, but later grew to be widely despised.

Our countdown includes "Crash", “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, “Revenge of the Nerds”, and more!

