LFCHD vaccine clinic 4/1

Get as many vaccination doses as possible

Image:left vaccination clinic coronavirus vaccine 10.jpg the fayette county health department says it was able to fill up its vaccine clinic this week..after not having enough sign ups monday.

The health department has had the same goal for a while now...get as many doses into as many willing arms as possible.

And they are making it easy by allowing anyone 18 and up to get the shot.

"our clinics are based during the week during work hours.

That makes it a little more difficult for people to get in and get the shot, so we wanted to make sure it was open to everyone so we can not waste a single dose."

If you want to find out how to make an appointment...just visit our website at w-t-v-q