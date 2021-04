Stones allegedly pelted at Rakesh Tikait’s convoy in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, damaging the rear windshield of his car.

Tikait, however, was not in his car when the stones were allegedly pelted, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said.

The incident took place when Tikait’s convoy reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to his second rally venue, the SP said.

