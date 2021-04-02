Travel during the COVID-19 pandemic

Minneapolis.

Many people many people have stayed close to home the past several months.

As restrictions loosen..

Many people may be considering getting out.

News 10's hannah follman joins us now in studio.

She tells us more on what experts are saying about leisure travel.

//////// today the c-d-c announced fully vaccinated people can travel within the united states.

Without covid-19 testing or quarintining.

However, covid-19 protocols will still be in place.

Local experts are still advising anyone who is unvaccinated to avoid any big travels in the near future.

This is mainly due to the increased risk of getting the virus.

That's as more restrictions are loosened and variants begin spreading faster.

Both illinois and indiana are seeing a steady rise in cases.

If residents want to travel -- local health officials are encouraging you to take extra precatuions.

Everyones tired of covid, me too, but its important to remember wearing a mask is important and physical distancing is important and you cannot overstate the importance of hand washing and handsanitizing.

Coming up at six, we will learn more on what locations you should avoid.

Plus -- more tips on how you can stay safe during your next vacation!

Sarah -