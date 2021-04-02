One local group is using city buses to help reach out to the community

A group in a group in terre haute is spreading joy across the community today....while lending a helping hand.

News 10's bri shackeflord explains who they are....and what they're doing.

//////// today was free ride friday for the terre haute transit bus system.

This means anyone could ride the busses whenever....and as many times as they want.

And that is exactly what the loyal veterans battalion did today.

Friday's trip was more than just a bus ride for the loyal veterans battalion... they gave out essential items to people on the buses.

Over the last several years, the group has used "free ride fridays" as a way of outreach.

"it's a good way for us to reach out to the community and to let the people know about the loyal veterans battalion."

This year the group decided to give out backpacks filled with different items. items such as canned food...clothing....hats....and so much more.

Organizer mike egy tells me this couldn't have been a more perfect time to give back to the community.

He says right now many people are paying billls.....going grocery shopping....and don't have a lot of extra money for other things.

He tells me he hopes this bag will give people a little boost...and a little joy.

"this is a little something extra for them.and this being easter weekend, we thought this would be an ideal time to spread a little joy and cheer to everybody."

Egy says so far spreading that joy has worked.

He says by the end of the day he expected all 1-hundred and 50 bags to be gone.

Egy tells me the loyal veterans battalion just wants to make sure the community is taken care of.

"you know our motto is improving our lives by helping others, and that's why we enjoy this so much."

Egy tells me he plans on doing this event for years to come.

If you were not able to pick up your backpack today... egy says you can always go to the loyal veterans battalion closet.

