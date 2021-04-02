BARR REEVE PREPS FOR KOUTS

Hello and welcome back.

After a grueling season that was truly unlike any other, we are officially less than 24 hours away from crowning four new indiana boys high school basketball state champions.

In 1a, the top ranked barr-reeve vikings will be taking on the third ranked kouts mustangs.

It's the matchup many wanted to see at bankers life as the two teams have been in the top three of the class 1a rankings all season.

At 28-2 barr-reeve knows they're going in as the favorites and with big bullseye on their back but they believe that pressure has just made them stronger as they look to bring home their program's second state title.

<we're the number one team and kouts is the number two.

So, we'll still have that target on our back and i'm sure that'll be something that their coaching staff will be talking about.

"hey, we want to go out and prove everybody wrong.

We're the best team."

Like i said earlier, a state title is something you dream of your whole life.

We felt like coming into this season that we had great things ahead of us and we've been out to prove that the whole year.

Our end goal wasn't to win sectional, wasn't to win regionals, wasn't to win semi-state.

Our end goal