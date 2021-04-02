Alabama moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus vaccine plan

We turn our attention now to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning monday - alabama is moving into phase 2 of it's coronavirus vaccine allocation plan.

That means -- everyone in the state - ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

With the expansion -- there will be close to 4- million eligible people in alabama.

Right now - huntsville hospital has just uner 60- thousand people on its vaccination waiting list.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to people at "john hunt park" to hear what they think about the state expanding eligibility - when the waiting list is still so long.

If supply isn't meeting demand, why are we expanding to those 16 and older.

That's what multiple individuals said to me, frustrated that some people with underlying health conditions still haven't receiving their vaccine.

Long lines at john hunt park started early friday morning and stretched into the afternoon.

People i spoke to said they've been on the waiting list anywhere from two weeks to a month.

The expansion of eligibility to those 16 and up fustrated some but excited others.

As long as the state gets more vaccines, they don't see it being a problem.

I think it's good to open it up for everybody.

I think we're suppose to be getting more doses anyways.

Pfizer is supposed to be coming out with more.

J&j is supposed to be delivering more.

Everything i read is about the state getting more vaccines.

I think it's good.

It's important to know if your child is 16 and is looking to register for the vaccine...moderna and johnson and johnson are only available to those 18 years of age and older.

You can register on huntsville hospital's website for the pfizer vaccine.

It's available for people 16 years old and older.

Reporting in huntsville olivia schueller waay 31 news.