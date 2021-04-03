Do college students want the vaccine?

Ne's 1's kourtney williams spoke with a few students to get their opinion a seemingly large number of college students are hesitant to get the covid-19 vaccine.....a poll conducted by the louisiana public health institute shows 40 percent of young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 say the're hesitant to get the vaccine.

Sot i feel like w're in the homestretch of this covid pandemic because of the vaccines you know w're in the home stretch now is not the time to take chances and so if you think you might have covid just get tested for it and then yo'll know dr. larry simon says now is't the time to become hesitant about getting one of the three vaccines but tha's not the case for everyone---sot i would like to get one when there made avaliable to me because i feel lie i's a smart step to take at this time in the game the louisiana survey included almost 800 hundred randomly selected adults and 21 percent were unwilling to get the vaccine at all....lane middlebrooks is a junior at ul lafayette---he says getting the vaccine is not an option for him sot right now i do't have any plans to get the vaccine i really at this point i feel like i dont need it because i never got it i dont have any family that had it and i just feel that i have no reason to get it studies are showing young people are at a lower risk of severe illness amd have fewer interactions with health care providers which makes them less likely to get one of the three covid-19 vaccines.

Simon says the cdc guidelines are constantly changing and vaccinated people can now gather with one another without mask in lafayette kourtney williams news 15