Legendary sportscaster and CNN contributor, Bob Costas, reacts to news that Major League Baseball is moving the All-Star Game and draft from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s recently passed laws that placed new restrictions on voting.
Costas: MLB moving all-star game 'seems to make sense'
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 03:46s 0 shares 1 views
